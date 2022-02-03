Ryanair voted worst short-haul airline

Ryanair voted the worst short-haul airline for handling Covid-19 refunds.

According to consumer watchdog Which?, Ryanair is the worst short-haul airline for handling refunds due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Consumer group Which? carried out a survey and the budget airline performed badly. Ryanair was given a sad score of only 47 per cent.

While refunds were available for Ryanair due to COVID issues more than one in five people that took part in the survey said that Ryanair refunds took over a month to process.

One survey participant said: “Total lack of transparency about costs, and treating passengers like cattle to be squeezed for the last penny.”

Another traveller commented on the awkward process of trying to deal with Ryanair regarding any issues. The customer said: “Ryanair is the most awkward airline to deal with that I have ever come across. It seems to be proud of being difficult,”

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary told RTE Radio 1: “everyone that has requested a refund for us has received it.”

Ryanair is confident that 2022 will be a good year. O’Leary stated: “While recent bookings have improved, following easing of travel restrictions, the booking curve remains very late and close-in, so Q4 traffic requires significant price stimulation at lower prices.”

The budget airline also did badly when customers were asked about comfort and the range of food and drink available. The airline came in with three stars out of five for value for money though.

