Regional government spends on improvements for Calpe schools
LESS DRAUGHTY: Passages at Calpe’s Mediterrani school to be enclosed Photo credit: Calpe town hall

PASSAGES at Calpe’s Mediterrani primary school are to be totally enclosed.

At present these are only protected by latticework screens which provide no protection for pupils in bad weather.

The €131,623 improvements will be financed by the regional government’s Edificant scheme where the Generalitat provides funds and town halls deal with the paperwork and permits.

Other Edificant projects in Calpe include a second Instituto high school, Wi-Fi for the Ifac high school, a new building for the Gargasindi special needs school and remodelled toilets for the Olta primary school.

