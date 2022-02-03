RAF typhoon fighters scrambled to intercept unknown aircraft for SECOND day in a row

Breaking News – Following an incident yesterday, RAF Typhoon fighters have been launched to intercept an aircraft “approaching the UK area of interest.”

Following an incident yesterday, February 2, RAF Typhoon fighters have been launched to intercept an aircraft “approaching the UK area of interest.”

The aircraft were again dispatched from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, as well as a voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The RAF confirmed yesterday’s incident was to intercept and escort Russian Bear aircraft, however, no further details have been released about today’s ongoing operation.

An RAF spokesperson said: “Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a Voyager Tanker from RAF Brize Norton, have been launched against aircraft approaching the UK area of interest.”

“We will not be offering any additional detail on this ongoing operation until complete.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.