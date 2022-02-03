Puzzle Solutions Edition 1909

WORD SQUARE
ache, aitch, apathetic, attach, attache, chap, chapati, chat, cheap, cheat, chip, chit, each, etch, ethic, hate, heap, heat, hepatic, hepatica, itch, patch, path, pathetic, peach, pitch, pith, teach, tech, that, theta, tithe.
APATHETIC
WORD SPIRAL
1 Song; 2 Gash; 3 Hush; 4 Halt; 5 Teal; 6 Loud; 7 Dais; 8 Sulk; 9 Kerb; 10 Bass; 11 Saga; 12 Aver; 13 Rapt; 14 Thaw; 15 Wisp; 16 Plan.
SPANISH
QUICK QUIZ
1 Kiri Te Kanawa; 2 Sir Anthony Eden; 3 Aladdin; 4 White; 5 W C Fields; 6 Lucille Ball; 7 Italy; 8 Dolphin; 9 Argentinian; 10 Trevor Howard.
LADDER
Head, Lead, Load, Lord, Lore, Lone, Long
CRYPTIC
Across: 7 Aware; 8 Cahoots; 9 Tripoli; 10 Ruler; 12 Rhinoceros; 15 Perversity; 18 Repel; 19 Pro rata; 21 Press on; 22 Logic. Down: 1 Waste paper; 2 Tacit; 3 Memo; 4 Action; 5 Short cut; 6 Rollers; 11 Resistance; 13 Heedless; 14 Prophet; 16 Supine; 17 Range; 20 Oils.
QUICK
Across: 4 Entice; 7 Circular; 8 Needed; 10 Erode; 13 Digs; 14 Tope; 15 Pier; 16 Tic; 17 Fail; 19 Emit; 21 Tennessee; 23 Mars; 24 Mist; 26 Dad; 27 Wimp; 29 Apes; 32 Vera; 33 Blush; 34 Angora; 35 Taciturn; 36 Smudge. Down: 1 Octet; 2 Droop; 3 June; 4 Ernie; 5 Tees; 6 Credit; 9 Egress; 11 Rot; 12 Defer; 13 Dilemma; 15 Pin; 16 Tie; 18 Answer; 20 Metal; 21 Tad; 22 Sip; 23 Magnum; 25 Des; 28 Irate; 30 Put up; 31 Shiny; 32 Void; 33 Bail.
ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD
Across: 1 Scream, 4 Palas, 8 Attic, 9 Horario, 10 Kingdom, 11 Bowl, 12/18 Bow tie, 14 Dawn, 15 Hose, 21 Ojal, 23 Surtido, 25 Ternera, 26 Viaje, 27 Salud, 28 Orphan. Down: 1 Sharks, 2 Rotonda, 3 Accident, 4 Pork, 5 Lirio, 6 Slowly, 7 Thumb, 13 Wherever, 16 Spinach, 17 Mouths, 19 Estar, 20 Govern, 22 Abril, 24 Bend.
SUDOKU
EASY
HARD