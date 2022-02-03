Puzzle Solutions Edition 1909

WORD SQUARE

ache, aitch, apathetic, attach, attache, chap, chapati, chat, cheap, cheat, chip, chit, each, etch, ethic, hate, heap, heat, hepatic, hepatica, itch, patch, path, pathetic, peach, pitch, pith, teach, tech, that, theta, tithe.
APATHETIC

WORD SPIRAL

1 Song; 2 Gash; 3 Hush; 4 Halt; 5 Teal; 6 Loud; 7 Dais; 8 Sulk; 9 Kerb; 10 Bass; 11 Saga; 12 Aver; 13 Rapt; 14 Thaw; 15 Wisp; 16 Plan.
SPANISH

QUICK QUIZ

1 Kiri Te Kanawa; 2 Sir Anthony Eden; 3 Aladdin; 4 White; 5 W C Fields; 6 Lucille Ball; 7 Italy; 8 Dolphin; 9 Argentinian; 10 Trevor Howard.

LADDER

Head, Lead, Load, Lord, Lore, Lone, Long

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Aware; 8 Cahoots; 9 Tripoli; 10 Ruler; 12 Rhinoceros; 15 Perversity; 18 Repel; 19 Pro rata; 21 Press on; 22 Logic. Down: 1 Waste paper; 2 Tacit; 3 Memo; 4 Action; 5 Short cut; 6 Rollers; 11 Resistance; 13 Heedless; 14 Prophet; 16 Supine; 17 Range; 20 Oils.

QUICK

Across: 4 Entice; 7 Circular; 8 Needed; 10 Erode; 13 Digs; 14 Tope; 15 Pier; 16 Tic; 17 Fail; 19 Emit; 21 Tennessee; 23 Mars; 24 Mist; 26 Dad; 27 Wimp; 29 Apes; 32 Vera; 33 Blush; 34 Angora; 35 Taciturn; 36 Smudge. Down: 1 Octet; 2 Droop; 3 June; 4 Ernie; 5 Tees; 6 Credit; 9 Egress; 11 Rot; 12 Defer; 13 Dilemma; 15 Pin; 16 Tie; 18 Answer; 20 Metal; 21 Tad; 22 Sip; 23 Magnum; 25 Des; 28 Irate; 30 Put up; 31 Shiny; 32 Void; 33 Bail.


ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD

Across: 1 Scream, 4 Palas, 8 Attic, 9 Horario, 10 Kingdom, 11 Bowl, 12/18 Bow tie, 14 Dawn, 15 Hose, 21 Ojal, 23 Surtido, 25 Ternera, 26 Viaje, 27 Salud, 28 Orphan. Down: 1 Sharks, 2 Rotonda, 3 Accident, 4 Pork, 5 Lirio, 6 Slowly, 7 Thumb, 13 Wherever, 16 Spinach, 17 Mouths, 19 Estar, 20 Govern, 22 Abril, 24 Bend.

SUDOKU

EASY

Sudoku-Easy-1909


HARD

Sudoku-Hard-1909

WORDSEARCH

WORDSEARCH-1909

GOGEN

GOGEN-1909

CODEWORD

CODEWORD-1909

FUTOSHIKI

FUTOSHIKI-1909

ALPHAMUDDLE

ALPHAMUDDLE-1909

