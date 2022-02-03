Portugal scraps Covid tests for double vaccinated British arrivals

Portugal announces it is scrapping the need for Covid tests by double jabbed British holidaymakers

Portugal has announced today, Thursday, February 3, that the mandatory negative Covid tests currently required from fully vaccinated British holidaymakers will be scrapped. This action was approved by the Portuguese government, in line with new EU regulations.

No actual date was specified, but the rules that are in force at the moment were scheduled to expire on February 9. If this measure comes into play, it will mean that British travellers entering Portugal need to produce a valid digital European Union certificate, or a recognised proof of vaccination.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A statement issued by the government of Portugal said that negative test results will not be required any longer for ‘those who present the EU Covid Digital Certificate in any of its modalities, or other proof of vaccination that has been recognised’.

Further details were not immediately available from the Interior Ministry which controls the entry of foreigners into the country. If the move comes to fruition, it will cut between £80-£100 off a holiday for a family of four.

With around 90 per cent of its population already jabbed, Portugal is one of the world’s most-vaccinated countries. Restrictions were eased slightly for its citizens in early January, but the requirement for British arrivals to produce a negative Covid test remained.

The Omicron variant is causing record numbers of infections, but the death rate and hospitalisations are way below the levels they were at this time last year. If this move comes to fruition, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.