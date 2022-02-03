Poisoned: At least 17 dead and more than 50 hospitalised in Argentina after taking what could be “spiked” cocaine.

According to officials in Argentina, at least 17 people have died and more than 50 people have been hospitalised after taking what is suspected to be “spiked” cocaine. The people in the hospital are said to be in various conditions some of them serious. Numerous people are requiring medical help to breathe.

The adulterated cocaine has spread in an area near Buenos Aires in Argentina. In the space of only a few hours, the death toll rose from nine people to a shocking 17 people. The deaths were confirmed at hospitals in the Buenos Aires suburbs.

According to official sources: “There are currently 56 people hospitalised, 26 of whom are on mechanical respiratory support (MRA) in hospitals in the districts of San Martin, Tres de Febrero, Tigre, General Rodriguez, Moreno, Moron, Ituzaingo and Hurlingham.”

The authorities expect that more cases will be discovered and they believe that people could have died at home or on the streets without the authorities being notified yet.

The public prosecutor in charge of the investigation at the Buenos Aires Department of San Martin, Marcelo Lapargo told TN News: “This fact is absolutely exceptional, we have no precedent, which leads us to believe that someone has included it [the other substance] intentionally. It is not an error in the processing of the material, or it does not seem to be.”

A substance may have been added to the cocaine in a revenge attack between drug dealers.

“It could be a settling of scores, but it is conjectural. I say that this is absolutely exceptional, it is not something that happens habitually so that I can compare it with another case and say ‘this is what happens in a settling of scores between gangs’, because we have no precedents.” said Lapargo.

