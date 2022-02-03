Pip Utton will be a man in a frock for two Javea Players’ performances

By
Linda Hall
-
0
PIP UTTON: Brings Margaret Thatcher to the Javea Players’ stage Photo credit: Javea Players

PIP UTTON is no pantomime dame

This British professional actor, remembered for his renditions of Einstein and Churchill in pre-Covid times, transforms himself into a variety of totally-believable characters in the next Javea Players production.

Pip portrays Charlie Chaplin, Maggie Thatcher, the Hunchback of Notre Dame and Alfred Hitchcock, featuring a different character each week.

Pip told Jávea Players how popular the Maggie production had been. The Daily Express enthused: “Pip’s portrayal is incredibly respectful and generous to Margaret T, and to the miners and to the actor who plays her. He is completely non-judgemental about any side at all.”

Expect a riveting performance, whichever the character, including inter-action with the audience.

“Did you ever have a question you would have liked to ask the Iron Lady? Maybe she could answer it on February 10 or 11,” the Players’ Gillian Ashworth said.


“Pip will perform one character on two nights each week over a four-week period so you can see one show or book for all four.”

Chaplin (February 3 and 4); Maggie (February 10 and 11); Hunchback (February 17 and 18); Hitchcock (February 24 and 25).

The performances in Javea Players’ Studio Theatre start at 8pm. Tickets €13 are available only online.


For everyone’s safety, seating will be spaced and please bring Covid certificate and mask. For more information see the www.javeaplayers.com/jp/box-office/ website.

