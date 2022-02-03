One of pop music’s biggest-ever groups finally splits up

The Spice Girls, one of pop music’s biggest-ever groups, have decided to call it a day and finally split up



One of pop music’s most successful groups of all time, The Spice Girls, is reportedly finally over for good. There had been plans for a new movie, and a tour, but it has all been called off, and the girls have gone their own ways – again.

“It was going brilliant – but Covid killed the momentum. Now it’s done again. There’s nothing on the agenda, and they’re focusing on their own things”, revealed an insider.

The group who coined the term ‘Girl Power’ had completed a huge 13-date reunion, with the Spice World – 2019 Tour. Four of the original members took part – minus Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) – playing to 700,000 fans, with the tour culminating on 15 June 2019, with the third of three sell-out concerts at Wembley Stadium. The tour reportedly amassed £80 million.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



On that final night, with the tour an unrivalled success, Mel B (Scary Spice) had announced on stage that the group was planning some Australian dates. An animated film was also in the pipeline, where the girls were to voice superheroes, with Posh Spice (Victoria) apparently joining them.

Simon Fuller, the music mogul, was reported to be behind the project, as a follow-up to their previous cult classic film in 1997 – Spice World.

“The girls loved being back on stage and it reinvigorated their love for performing. But a few years of lockdown and everyone’s back has turned on the group in favour of other projects”, the insider continued.

Adding, “Geri is talking about new TV things, Emma has TV and radio work, and the two Mel’s are focusing on their own stuff. Victoria certainly isn’t going to be the one to bring it back to life – so it has fizzled out. They’re done”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.