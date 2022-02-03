Non-lucrative visa: the easiest way to live in Spain?

LIVING in Spain has long been the dream for many UK nationals, both for the country’s stunning weather as well as for the idyllic lifestyle it offers. But with Brexit making the once-easy process of moving to Spain much harder, is there still a way for British nationals to get a visa here?

Laywer Ignacio Pellicer of Alicante firm Pellicer & Heredia says there is still an easy way to move to Spain from the UK with a non-lucrative visa.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The problem getting residency in Spain

Since Brexit it has been a requirement for UK nationals to have a visa or residency to live in Spain.

While there are many visas available to British nationals, many have found that the large amounts of red tape in Spain have made it very difficult to find which one they can apply for and how to get it.

A non-lucrative visa is an easy way to live in Spain for those who do not want to work in the country.

However, Ignacio says that doing the paperwork yourself can be difficult, and that hiring professionals takes the stress out of applying for residency, with their experts in regular contact with consulates around the world to help their clients.

Who needs a non-lucrative visa?

The non-lucrative visa is popular with those who want to spend more than six months in Spain or retire here and not work.

Any non-EU nationals with the economic means to live in Spain can apply for it.

How much money do you have to have to apply for it?

This is the most popular way of coming to live in Spain because it requires the least financial commitment, and allows you to rent a property in Spain rather than buying.

Ignacio says that couples will need to show they have around €34,000 a year as well as health insurance.

You can also show you have other assets, including owning a property, shares or income from tenants.

Anyone applying for a non-lucrative visa must be a fiscal resident in Spain.

How to apply?

The visa must be applied for in the Spanish consulate of your home country.

Pellicer & Heredia organise everything from Spain, from appointments to paperwork, translating, and going with clients to any offices.

The success stories

A lot of people are frustrated trying to organise a non-lucrative visa from the UK, and Pellicer & Heredia represent many non-EU nationals applying for it.

The lawyers even helped one American couple who came to Spain looking for the property of their dreams and hired them to sort out their visa, which they did from the Houston consulate in Texas.

The couple were able to retire to Spain and live here.

To begin applying for your non-lucrative visa and moving to Spain for its sun and culture, contact Pellicer & Heredia at BLC Legal Consulting at [email protected] or 965 480 737.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.