No excuse not to speak Spanish in Alfaz and Albir

By
Linda Hall
-
SPANISH LESSONS: Pupils of all nationalities take free courses Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ town hall is organising free Spanish courses for foreign residents.

Two of the courses focus on basic Spanish while the other is more advanced.  There are also two Needlework courses and, again, these are free.

Classes began in the last week of January and continue until May, each morning from Monday to Friday at the Casa de Cultura in the centre of Alfaz and the Centro Social in Albir.

Places are still available for all the courses and Other Nationalities councillor Martine Mertens called on all those keen to learn Spanish, to improve their knowledge or learn to sew, to register as soon as possible.

Enrol at the Centro Social in Avenida Corts Valencianes 3 in Albir or ring 965 88 73 28 between 9am and 3pm.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

