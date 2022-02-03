No excuse not to speak Spanish in Alfaz and Albir

ALFAZ town hall is organising free Spanish courses for foreign residents.

Two of the courses focus on basic Spanish while the other is more advanced. There are also two Needlework courses and, again, these are free.

Classes began in the last week of January and continue until May, each morning from Monday to Friday at the Casa de Cultura in the centre of Alfaz and the Centro Social in Albir.

Places are still available for all the courses and Other Nationalities councillor Martine Mertens called on all those keen to learn Spanish, to improve their knowledge or learn to sew, to register as soon as possible.

Enrol at the Centro Social in Avenida Corts Valencianes 3 in Albir or ring 965 88 73 28 between 9am and 3pm.