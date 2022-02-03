Nine arrested from network smuggling tobacco into Spain from Gibraltar

A criminal network smuggling tobacco into Spain from Gibraltar has been broken up by the National Police

The National Police have arrested nine people who belonged to a network dedicated to smuggling tobacco into Spain from Gibraltar. Once the tobacco was in Spain, it was then sent to Madrid, where it was sold in food establishments as loose cigarettes.

In a press release made public this Thursday, February 3, the force explained that the network stored their tobacco in Cadiz, just across the border from Gibraltar. It was subsequently transferred to Madrid in rented vans.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



An investigation began in March of last year when officers became aware of a criminal organisation dedicated to smuggling tobacco from Gibraltar. They quickly verified that the network moved the tobacco to Madrid in rented vans and, once in the capital, hid it in storage rooms that they rented with documentation from other people.

To avoid tracking, they switched the location of the merchandise between different places, and used shuttle vehicles to warn of any control or police presence.

Last November, agents seized more than 40,000 packs from the network, in an operation in which the driver in charge of moving the material to Madrid was arrested.

As a result of this arrest, the organisation completely changed its way of distributing the merchandise, and began to make shipments through transport companies. The pallets they sent reached the weight of about 400 kilograms each.

After detecting this new way of operating, the police investigators established an operation at the end of last January. During this operation, they arrested nine individuals, who at the time, were trying to store two pallets with 30,000 packs of tobacco in a storage room.

In an additional search carried out at an address in the Toledo town of Illescas, another 75,000 packs valued at almost half a million euros, five high-end vehicles, cash, and numerous documents related to the events were seized.

Those arrested were handed over to the judicial authority as allegedly responsible for the crimes of belonging to a criminal organisation, smuggling, and money laundering. According to police sources, the investigation is still open and new arrests are not ruled out, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.