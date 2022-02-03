More than 200,000 patients recovered from Covid in Malaga province

Ministry of Health reports that in Malaga province more than 200,000 patients have recovered from Covid



According to data from the Ministry of Health, as of today, Thursday, February 3, in the province of Malaga, more than 200,000 patients have been discharged at the provincial level after recovering from Covid-19. Specifically, the number is 200, 558. This figure includes the 1,412 recoveries that have been registered in the last 24 hours.

There have been another nine deaths registered today, and even though infections are falling, the number of deaths is the highest since the end of last August. In other words, the highest data on Covid fatalities in the last five months is being recorded.

As the sixth wave subsides, there are now high numbers of deaths because there is a domino effect: first the positives increase, then the hospitalisations, later the admissions to the ICU, and finally, the deaths. In total, 2,187 people have died from the virus in Malaga province since March 2020.

Care pressure is being reduced, since yesterday, Wednesday 2, there were 453 Covid patients in hospitals, but today there are 423, a drop of 30 in one day. But we must bear in mind that unfortunately, part of this decrease is a consequence of deaths.

Daily new hospitalisations continue to be high. This Thursday 3, another 43 have been registered, bringing the total number of people admitted with Covid to 12,525 in Malaga since the pandemic began.

Compared to an incidence rate of 746.3 positives per 100,000 inhabitants on Wednesday, this Thursday, the incidence rate has fallen to 701.7 at the provincial level, 44.6 points lower.

This drop is more pronounced when compared to a week ago, with a decline of more than 200 points. Between Wednesday and Thursday, the incidence rate also fell in Andalusia, going from 910.5, down to 850.4, while in the city ​​of Malaga, it fell from 799.3 to 742.5, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

