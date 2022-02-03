Masks will soon stop being mandatory in Spain says Health Minister

Carolina Darius, the Minister of Health, says masks will soon no longer need to be mandatory outdoors

Carolina Darias, the Spanish Minister of Health, reiterated this Thursday, February 3 that the mask will soon no longer be mandatory in outdoor spaces. Although she stopped short of specifying when, the minister said she based this opinion on the fact that Spain is coming out of the sixth wave faster than other countries.

“The mask has fulfilled the role that we were clear it had to fulfill”, she pointed out.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also assured today that the high rate of the vaccinated and infected population, combined with the lesser severity of the Omicron variant, provides Europe with the possibility of controlling the coronavirus pandemic, and promoting a change in strategy.

“The pandemic is not over, but for the first time, we are in a unique situation to control it”, Hans Kluge, the Belgian WHO-Europe director, told a news conference this Thursday 3.

Olivier Veran, the French Minister of Health, has also been speaking optimistically about the evolution of the current epidemic wave. He said the Omicron wave has already reached its peak, and suggested that if the downward trend continues, the mandatory use of the mask can be eliminated in interiors this spring, as reported by 20minutos.es.

