Looking after Estell, a well-protected visitor to the Pego Marsh

By
Linda Hall
-
Looking after Estell, a protected to the Pego Marsh
IMPROVISED NESTS: Estell will can take her pick of nesting places and perches Photo credit: Pego town hall

ESTELL, an osprey that spends part of the year on the Pego Marsh, stars in Pego’s International Wetlands Day events.         

Activities will be organised by the Migres Foundation, the driving force behind the project to reintroduce ospreys to the Marsh, in collaboration with Pego town hall and Magic & Nature.

Sessions on February 5 and 6 include conducted tours of the Marsh and an introduction to some of the birds living there.  Later, a Migres expert will explain the project to reintroduce ospreys and give details of the progress made.

These talks are timed to coincide with the time when Estell comes to feed, giving participants an opportunity to observe the impressive but endangered osprey from a discreet distance.

Meanwhile, Migres members are constructing nests and perching places at strategic points on the Marsh so that Estell has somewhere to nest and also rest after long-distance flights.

They are building these on top of the Marsh’s unused electricity towers.  “They are perfect for what we want,” explained Migres member Itziar Colodro.  “They are high up and are situated in places far from human interference.”


Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn't stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

