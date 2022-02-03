Looking after Estell, a well-protected visitor to the Pego Marsh

ESTELL, an osprey that spends part of the year on the Pego Marsh, stars in Pego’s International Wetlands Day events.

Activities will be organised by the Migres Foundation, the driving force behind the project to reintroduce ospreys to the Marsh, in collaboration with Pego town hall and Magic & Nature.

Sessions on February 5 and 6 include conducted tours of the Marsh and an introduction to some of the birds living there. Later, a Migres expert will explain the project to reintroduce ospreys and give details of the progress made.

These talks are timed to coincide with the time when Estell comes to feed, giving participants an opportunity to observe the impressive but endangered osprey from a discreet distance.

Meanwhile, Migres members are constructing nests and perching places at strategic points on the Marsh so that Estell has somewhere to nest and also rest after long-distance flights.

They are building these on top of the Marsh’s unused electricity towers. “They are perfect for what we want,” explained Migres member Itziar Colodro. “They are high up and are situated in places far from human interference.”