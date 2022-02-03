Go to bed at this time and reduce the risk of heart problems

We all know the wonders of a good night’s sleep, but did you know that the time you go to bed actually influences your risk of suffering heart problems? Read on to find out the best time to hit the sack.

It is a well-known fact that the quality and quantity of our sleep have a direct impact on our overall health. A lack of sleep has been associated with immunological, psychological and cognitive problems. We are tired and irritable the day after a bad night’s sleep, and studies have shown that we are more likely to take risks and make mistakes.

We have also always known that there was a relationship between heart disease and sleep, but only recently did a study, carried out by the European Cardiology Society on 80,000 people, discover that going to bed between 10:00 and 11:00 p.m. is associated with lower risks of heart problems.

Over a period of 5.7 years, 3,172 of the participants had serious cardiovascular problems. The analyses show that those who went to bed between 11:00 p.m. and midnight had around a 12% higher risk of suffering this type of illness. The risk increased even further, to 25%, for those who went to bed after midnight and was at 24% for those who went to bed before 10:00 p.m.

“The body has a 24-hour internal clock, called circadian rhythm, that helps regulate physical and mental functioning. While we cannot conclude causation from our study, the results suggest that early or late bedtimes may be more likely to disrupt the body clock, with adverse consequences for cardiovascular health,” said David Plans, a neuroscientist at the University of Exeter and the main author of the study.

