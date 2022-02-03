No booster, no entry: France bans tourists following new entry rules.

FRANCE bans tourists entry into the country following new rules that require every person to have had a Covid booster vaccine if they were double-jabbed more than nine months ago – or be refused entry! President Emmanuel Macron’s relentless quest to make sure everyone is vaccinated is now set to affect even those who are.

New rules to enter the country, which will likely upset British holidaymakers looking to visit the French Alps or wander around Paris this half-term, means that double-jabbed who received their second inoculation any earlier than May last year will now need to get a booster to France.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The decision means that even those who have been vaccinated will technically, once again, be classed as unvaccinated. Although, those with a ‘compelling reason’ will be allowed to enter.

According to the Daily Mail, Eurostar services warned customers of the move yesterday (February 2) with immediate effect, writing: “If you had your full vaccine course 9 months ago or more AND you haven’t had a COVID-19 vaccine booster, you must follow the rules for unvaccinated passengers to enter France.”

However, this does not appear to have been updated on the government’s website, which according to the entry requirements for UK travellers to France states:

All travellers, vaccinated or not, must initially present a negative test (PCR or antigen test) of less than 24 hours.

For vaccinated travellers, there is no longer any obligation to justify a compelling reason for coming to France, nor any obligation to respect a period of isolation upon arrival on national territory. As such, the need to register, prior to travel, on the “passenger eOS” digital platform has been lifted. Arrival screenings may be conducted at the places of arrival. If the result is positive, the traveller will be placed in isolation.

For unvaccinated travellers, travel from the United Kingdom is authorised subject to being able to justify a compelling reason.

Unvaccinated travellers from the United Kingdom must continue to register, before their departure, on the digital passenger eOS platform, allowing in particular to enter the address of their stay in France.

They must, on their arrival in France, observe a strict quarantine period of 10 days at this place; this quarantine will be controlled by the security forces.

For more EU news, please click the link here.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.