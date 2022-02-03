Five places in your home you may not know are covered in bacteria

Even if you think your home is pretty clean, you may be overlooking certain items. Read on to learn about five places that you may not know are covered in bacteria.

Kitchen sink

The kitchen sink is not clean just because it is in contact with water all day. Bits of food and bacteria can accumulate in the sink, and it should be cleaned every day. The sponge used to wash the dishes can also end up covered in bacteria and should be replaced every two weeks.

Toothbrush

Dentists have always recommended changing toothbrushes around every two months, but not everyone does. If you want to ignore this advice but kill the germs on your toothbrush, you can disinfect it by leaving it to soak in white vinegar for a few hours.

Door handles

When was the last time you cleaned the door handles? Despite being touched by many unwashed hands over the day, we tend to forget about them when it comes to cleaning. It’s a good idea to spray them with disinfectant at least once a week.

Switches

Just like the door handles, light switches are rarely cleaned despite being touched multiple times a day. The bacteria and dirt on our hands are transferred to a switch every time we turn the light on or off. They should be cleaned regularly with disinfectant.

Computer keyboard

Studies have shown that the average computer keyboard has more bacteria than a toilet seat. Most of us rarely clean our hands before using the computer, and grease and bacteria get transferred straight from our hands onto the keys. The keyboard can be cleaned by gently wiping it with alcohol or disinfectant while the computer is off.

