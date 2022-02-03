Denia Health District saves time with instant messaging

THE Denia Health District (DSD) is now five times faster in its response to patients’ queries.

By using Telegram, ChatWeb or WhatsApp users can now contact an operator to carry out administrative procedures and also make appointments.

If the DSD handled 2,300 enquiries in November, it was able to deal with 13,000 during the last week in January, announced Susana de Gea who is in charge of the scheme.

“Users are very satisfied because this service allows them to carry out or initiate procedures without having to go to their Health centre or waiting for a phone call to be answered,” Susana said.

“What’s more, we promise to answer within 24 hours on working days.”

Instant messaging is fast becoming people’s preferred way to contact the DSD, she added.

“Most contact us via WhatsApp,” Susana revealed. “Principally they want to clear up doubts about Covid-19 and make appointments for Primary Care or the hospital. They also ask for documents regarding their clinical history and information about SIP cards.”