Denia Health District saves time with instant messaging

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Denia Health District saves time with instant messaging
: QUICK ANSWERS: Susana de Gea, in charge of DSD’s instant messaging service Photo credit: Denia Health District

THE Denia Health District (DSD) is now five times faster in its response to patients’ queries.

By using Telegram, ChatWeb or WhatsApp users can now  contact an operator to carry out administrative procedures and also make appointments.

If the DSD handled 2,300 enquiries in November, it was able to deal with 13,000 during the last week in January, announced Susana de Gea who is in charge of the scheme.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“Users are very satisfied because this service allows them to carry out or initiate procedures without having to go to their Health centre or waiting for a phone call to be answered,” Susana said.

“What’s more, we promise to answer within 24 hours on working days.”

Instant messaging is fast becoming people’s preferred way to contact the DSD, she added.


“Most contact us via WhatsApp,” Susana revealed.  “Principally they want to clear up doubts about Covid-19 and make appointments for Primary Care or the hospital.  They also ask for documents regarding their clinical history and information about SIP cards.”

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here