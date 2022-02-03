Dangerous new viral challenge sees young people disappearing

A dangerous new viral challenge on social media is seeing young people disappearing for days.

A new and dangerous, as well as stupid, viral social media challenge has become popular – “the 48-hour challenge.”

Sectors of the police have warned of the dangerousness of the challenge that involves young people leaving their homes and disappearing for 48 hours without notifying their family or friends and without leaving a trace or communicating.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Young people are “nominated” by social networks and if they accept the challenge they must get going. The objective is to generate as much concern and panic as possible to score points with the reactions that are provoked on social media channels and emergency services.

The destructiveness of this challenge is not only the concern of families, or that it can end up in mobilising police forces that could be dealing with real cases, but also the fact that the child is putting themselves in serious danger of getting into an accident with nobody knowing their whereabouts.

Police associations such as the CPU Community and the United Police recommend more communication between family members, supervising children’s activity on the internet and social networks and communicating with the authorities in the event of a disappearance.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.