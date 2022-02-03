Covid: Self-diagnosis tests no longer accepted to request sick leave in Andalucia

Andalucia will no longer accept Covid self-diagnosis tests to request sick leave and will once again carry out diagnostic tests for active infection (PDIA).

As of next Monday, February 7, Andalucia will no longer accept Covid self-diagnosis tests to request sick leave and will once again carry out diagnostic tests for active infection (PDIA) by the Ministry of Health and Families.

Currently, self-diagnosis antigen tests in a single act of registration and withdrawal from Social Security have been accepted to request sick leave.

The Minister of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia, Jesus Aguirre, made the announcement of the changes at the beginning of the parliamentary commission, where he has also communicated the data on the incidence of Covid in the community.

Aguirre explained that “seeing the downward trend in hospital pressure and also the downward trend in pressure in primary care, all sick leaves that are currently being given by self-diagnosis at the Covid level, will have to be confirmed from Monday by evidence of active infection by counselling .”

“Anyone who until now self-diagnosed and processed their sick leave electronically, starting Monday will have to confirm that positivity for coronavirus through a PDIA made by the Ministry of Health,” insisted Aguirre, who has asked for prudence because the virus is among us and the virus kills, as seen in the high death toll today.

The Salud Responde service of the Junta de Andalucia processed a total of 209,032 requests for sick leave due to Covid since the self-diagnosis was launched on December 30 until January 19.

Regarding the use of masks outdoors, Aguirre explained that in Andalucia it “is the recommendation, never the obligation, as long as a minimum safety distance cannot be maintained.”

