Costa Blanca hotels reopen as Imserso tourists begin to arrive

EUROVISION CHOICE: Benidorm occupancy increased during the galas that selected Chanel for Spain’s entry Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

MONTHS later than originally hoped, the first Imserso tourists are arriving on the Costa Blanca.

Normally pensioners would have begun arriving in October via the government-subsidised scheme.  Instead, there was a four-month interval owing to the central government’s delay in allocating contracts to the travel firms that organise the holidays.

As February began, the first Imserso tourists began arriving in Denia and Benidorm, where hoteliers believe that the boost received during the Benidorm Fest Eurovision selection galas is not going to lose momentum.

Twelve Costa Blanca hotels, some of which have been closed since the onset of the pandemic are reopening. By 11 February, the total will have reached 100, and by the end of the month there should be 6,000 Imserso tourists on the Costa Blanca.

“We decided to open because we couldn’t stay closed, with losses mounting up,” sources at Benidorm’s Hotel Bristol told the Spanish media.  “Our market studies revealed that with the Imserso tourists now arriving and the rooms that we can fill at weekends, we should be able to hold until Easter Week.”

Meanwhile Leire Bilbao, who heads the Visit Benidorm Foundation, confirmed that summer bookings correspond to those of February in the record year of 2019.


