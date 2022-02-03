Cancer patients ‘cured’ after doctors turbocharge immune cells in patients’ blood.

Scientists are working on technology that allows them to turbocharge immune cells in the blood. So far they have “cured” two adult patients suffering from leukaemia. The patients have received Car-T therapy and have been in remission since 2010.

During Car-T therapy, medics take blood from a patient and then genetically modify it. The scientists target the white cells in the blood which then go on to attack cancer. The Car-T cells are then reinjected into the patient. The technology is a type of immunotherapy.

The Car-T therapy turbocharges the body’s immune system which then attacks the tumours.

The University of Pennsylvania’s Dr Carl June commented on the therapy and said: “Based on these results, we can conclude that Car-T cells can cure leukaemia.”

The US-based scientist went on to add: “These cells continued to demonstrate tumour-killing characteristics.”

Car-T therapy is available on the NHS. The treatment is only available to some children with leukaemia. Adults suffering from lymphoma may also receive the treatment.

Patient Doug Olsen received the ground-breaking treatment. All trace of his cancer was gone after only a few weeks. He revealed: “I knew the doctors weren’t sure but I was pretty convinced that I was done with cancer.”

The therapy though can have side effects such as breathing difficulties, vomiting and fever. The treatment can also cause the body’s immune system to overreact.

