Canadian truckers ‘Freedom Convoy’ has GoFundMe page frozen again as military intervention looms.

MILITARY intervention looms as the Canadian truckers ‘Freedom Convoy’ continues to gain support from within the country and around the world, with donations made to their GoFundMe page frozen again.

A statement made by the crowdfunding site on Wednesday, February 2 put a hold on the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraising page, stating that the page is currently under review to ensure it complies with the fundraising platform’s terms of services and applicable laws.

“This fundraiser is currently paused and under review to ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations. Our team is working 24/7 and doing all we can to protect both organizers and donors. Thank you for your patience,” the statement on the page reads.

Currently, the convoy, which has raised over 10 million Canadian dollars (€7 million) to help with the costs of fuel, food and lodgings, has been involved in peaceful protests against mandatory vaccines. Despite this, they are being threatened with potential military action.

On January 27, we reported that the same GoFundMe page had been frozen.

At the time, Rachel Hollis, a GoFundMe spokeswoman said in an email: “We require that fundraisers be transparent about the flow of funds and have a clear plan for how those funds will be spent. In this case, we are in touch with the organiser to verify that information.

“Funds will be safely held until the organiser is able to provide the documentation to our team about how funds will be properly distributed.”

The Canadian truckers convoy, which had been on a cross-country journey to protest against the vaccine mandate brought in by their government, left Vancouver on Sunday, January 23 and arrived in Ottawa on Saturday, January 29.

However, Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau missed the arrival of the convoy because he was having to self-isolate due to a Covid exposure. Since then, Trudeau has called the vaccine mandate protestors antisemitic, Islamophobic, anti-Black racist, homophobic and transphobic.

The 50-year-old caused a stir with his comment after pictures of him in Blackface re-emerged as he slandered the Freedom Convoy and announced the start of Black History Month.

Meanwhile, Ottawa’s chief of police Peter Sloly said on Wednesday, February 2 that the city may need the help of the military to deal with the protesting convoy.

“This is a national issue, not an Ottawa issue,’ Sloly said. ‘”I am increasingly concerned there is no policing solution to this.

“There is no lawful authority to seal a city. There’s no practical capability to seal a city of this size,” Sloly explained.

“We do not want riots, but all options remain on the table,” he said.

Trudeau said the federal government is working with the Ottawa police to put an end to the protest: “We will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that people are protected and to ensure that this protest, which is now becoming illegal, does come to an end,” Trudeau said in French in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

