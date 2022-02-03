Outrage in EU as UK says it won’t stop end to Brexit food checks in Northern Ireland

The media in Europe has responded with outrage and disbelief this morning as the UK said it won’t do anything to stop the end of Brexit food checks in Northern Ireland.

A minister in Northern Ireland ordered an end to food checks this morning, with the UK saying it will not intervene, causing shock in the EU.

Meanwhile, a senior DUP source claimed this morning that Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan is expected to announce his resignation by the end of the week – potentially later today.

Last night, the UK government said it will not do anything to stop the order to end Brexit agri-food checks at Northern Ireland ports.

DUP minister Edwin Poots ordered his permanent secretary to end the checks at midnight last night, February 3.

It’s still not clear whether the senior civil servant in his department, Anthony Harbinson, will comply with the order and a spokesman for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) has refused to confirm if the order will be carried out.

EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness, the commissioner in charge of financial services, told RTE radio today: “This is extremely unhelpful to have this news at this time of a new year when all efforts are being made on our side.”

“We’re working tirelessly to find solutions with the United Kingdom to specific problems and indeed have put forward very specific details.”

McGuinness said the UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic will speak on the matter later today.

“This announcement has created uncertainty and unpredictability and certainly no stability, so I’m not sure what the purpose of this move is,” she said.

According to Simon Hoare, Tory chairman of the Commons Northern Ireland Select Committee, this breach of protocol will harm the reputation of the UK.

Despite the announcement, lorries are still being received at a Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs checking facility in Belfast Port, however, a member of staff declined to confirm whether checks were still continuing.

