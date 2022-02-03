BREAKING: Emergency crews rush to nursery in UK as mystery illness breaks out among staff and children

Breaking News – Emergency services have rushed to a nursery after a mystery illness broke out among staff and children.

Emergency services have rushed to a nursery in Brampton, Cambridgeshire, today, February 3, after a mystery illness broke out among staff and children.

A “small number” of people have developed symptoms including a cough and a rash, with the cause of the mystery illness not yet identified.

Emergency services have remained at the nursery “as a precaution” while investigations are carried out into the mystery illness.

It is believed that there is no threat to the wider community.

A joint statement from Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service and the UK Health Security Agency at around 1:45pm local time was released saying: “We are currently dealing with an incident on Thrapston Road, Brampton and emergency services are present as a precaution.

“A small number of children and staff at a nursery are feeling unwell and have experienced some mild symptoms including a rash and cough.”

“We are currently investigating the cause of this and as a precaution have emergency service staff on site.”

They added: “Parents have been notified and the children are safe and being looked after.”

“We are working together with the nursery to determine what the cause may be and if any measures need to be put in place to stop any further instances happening.”

“This is all precautionary whilst we investigate and there is no current identified risk to the wider community.”

