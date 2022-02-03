Breaking: Cops hunt man after woman followed through the street and raped. Police have released an image of the suspect.

Police are hunting down a suspect in London after a woman was followed through the street. After being followed the woman was raped in a park on Thursday, June 24. The police have now released a photo of the suspect.

Police want to talk to the man in connection with a rape that took place in Brent in June.

According to the police: “The victim, a 21-year-old woman, was approached by a man on Brook Road, near to Dollis Lane on Thursday, 24 June.

“She was followed by the suspect into Gladstone Park, where it is alleged she was raped.”

The image of a man the police would like to speak to was released by Officers from the North West Command Unit.

The police have encouraged anyone who has any information to step forward and contact them on 101 ref CAD 6412/25 June. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

According to the police, the suspect is “in his 20s or 30s, with brown skin, black hair and beard. He spoke with a foreign accent and was wearing a dark body warmer, long sleeve top under the body warmer and light coloured jeans.”

