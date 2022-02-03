Boris Johnson faces ‘death by 1,000 cuts’, according to David Davis.

Former cabinet minister David David’s has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that further letters demanding his resignation are on the cards. He has also said that Johnson is facing a “death by 1,000 cuts” if he refuses to resign.

Due to the Partygate scandal, it is believed that 13 letters of no confidence have already been handed in by MPs. Only 54 letters would be needed for the Committee chairman to open a leadership contest.

It is expected that a further five MPs could hand in letters calling for Johnson’s resignation soon.

Recently in the Commons David Davies told Boris to “for God’s sake, go.”

Speaking to the Radio Times he commented: “A vote of confidence in him as leader of the party does require me at least formally to talk to my association, which I’m going to do and I will recommend that we send in a letter but I’ll take their views first.”

He went on to add: “My concern is this would be a death of 1,000 cuts over months or even over a year, which is what has happened with every previous leader of the Conservative party who’s been removed.

“It’s taken a long, long time. And in that time the country’s partially paralysed.”

Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt has hit out at the “stupidity” of the Conservative government. According to The Guardian, she told a member of the public: “Like you I am shocked at the stupidity of what has taken place against a backdrop of sacrifice and discipline from the country.

“As well as the issues Gray is looking at, I want to be assured of proper oversight, competence and integrity in how Downing Street is operating. It is critical to a functioning government and the trust of the public.”

