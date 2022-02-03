Boris fires two senior Downing Street officials.

Two top Downing Street senior officials fired by Boris Johnson

Downing Street is reeling this evening, Thursday, February 3 as Prime Minister Boris Johnson swung his axe and fired two of his most senior officials from their positions in Westminster.

His chief of staff, Dan Rosenfield, was sacked, along with his principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, with both suffering what must surely be fallout from ‘partygate’, as both men were involved in the allegations surrounding the ‘Christmas parties’.

In a day of very high drama, during the hours leading up to these sackings, two others had already quit, citing Mr Johnson’s verbal attack on Labour leader Keir Starmer over the Jimmy Savile case. One of his longest-serving aides, Munira Mirza, and his director of communications, Jack Doyle, both resigned.

Things are starting to look a bit tricky for the PM after Chancellor Rishi Sunak, during a live televised press conference, also lent his weight to the situation regarding Keir Starmer. He condemned Mr Johnson’s attack as ‘inappropriate and partisan’.

Martin Reynolds was the person responsible for sending out the email in 2020 that invited staff to the now-famous ‘bring your own booze’ party in the garden at No10.

Rosenfield, as chief of staff, had been heavily criticised for his perceived failure to control discipline inside Downing Street. “Dan Rosenfield offered his resignation to the Prime Minister earlier today, which has been accepted”, said a spokesperson for No10.

“Martin Reynolds also informed the Prime Minister of his intention to stand down from his role as Principal Private Secretary and the Prime Minister has agreed to this”, they continued.

Adding, “He has thanked them both for their significant contribution to government, and No 10, including work on the pandemic response and economic recovery. They will continue in their roles while successors are appointed, and recruitment for both posts is underway”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

