Breaking: President Biden confirms US raid in Syria killed Islamic State leader al-Qurayshi.

BREAKING NEWS – President Joe Biden confirms that the US raid in Syria on Thursday, February 3 killed Islamic State leader al-Qurayshi.

In a statement released on February 3, the US President said: “Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation. Thanks to the bravery of our Armed Forces, we have removed from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS.”

“All Americans have returned safely from the operation. I will deliver remarks to the American people later this morning. May God protect our troops,” the 79-year-old concluded.

Earlier, we reported that Pentagon press secretary John Kirby had called the mission was a success despite the Syrian Civil Defense group stating that at least 13 people, including at least six children and four women, were killed in the two-hour clashes in northwestern Syria.

Kirby said: “US Special Operations forces under the control of US Central Command conducted a counterterrorism mission this evening in northwest Syria. The mission was successful.

“There were no US casualties. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” he concluded.

However, distressing images flooded social media showing body parts scattered and blood everywhere as buildings were destroyed by explosions and gunfire.

In fact, several residents told The Associated Press they saw body parts scattered near the site of the US Army raid, a house in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province.

Jamil el-Deddo, a resident at a nearby refugee camp, told the AP: “The first moments were terrifying, no one knew what was happening.

“We were worried it could be Syrian aircraft, which brought back memories of barrel bombs that used to be dropped on us.”

