Football: Ashley Cole joins Everton coaching team

Everton has confirmed that Ashley Cole will join Everton as their first-team coach.

Everton has confirmed that Ashley Cole will join Frank Lampard at Everton as their first-team coach today, February 3.

Lampard was appointed the boss of Everton on Monday, after beating Vitor Pereira to replace Rafa Benitez in the Goodison Park hotseat.

It has long been reported that Lampard wanted Cole to join the Toffees, having already worked with him during his managerial stints at Chelsea and Derby County.

Lampard told Everton’s official site: “I’m delighted to add Ashley into my backroom team. Everyone knows about his superb playing career and what he has achieved in the game.”

“He is now a well-respected coach which has been recognised by his work with England Under-21s.”

“He’ll bring a wealth of enthusiasm, game-play experience and is a very good young coach who adds strength to our coaching staff.”

Cole added: “I was thrilled when Frank asked me to join him at Everton. This is a brilliant opportunity with a fantastic club and I am coming here to work hard and try to help bring success to Everton.”

“The chance to link up again with Frank was another huge draw. He is an excellent manager and leader. With the rest of the staff here, we have everything in place for what we want to achieve together.”

Lampard will take charge of his first Everton match on Saturday.

