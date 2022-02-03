Architect Ricardo Bofill will be someone to remember in Calpe town hall’s Año Bofill 2023

ICONIC BUILDINGS: Bofill’s La Manzanera and Muralla Roja Photo credit: Calpe town hall

CALPE’S Local Government Board (JGA) decided last November that 2023 would be Año Bofill (Bofill Year).

This marks the 50th anniversary of the year when work finished on architect Ricardo Bofill’s Muralla Roja building and the JGA proposal, will be included in an upcoming plenary council session.

The Año Bofill recognising Bofill’s La Manzanera complex in Calpe will be doubly significant, as the Barcelona-born architect died on January 14 at the age of 81.

As well as Calpe’s mayor, councillors from several departments and architects – including one from the Ricardo Bofill architectural studio – there are also plans to invite Alicante University experts and representatives from the Residents’ Communities at Bofill’s Muralla Roja, Plexus, Xanadu and Anfiteatro buildings.

This committee will set out the guidelines for the Año Bofill programme of activities and projects, while coordinating with public and private bodies wishing to take part, municipal sources said.


