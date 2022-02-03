Anti-vax priest who thought jabs contained aborted embryo cells dies of Covid

An anti-vax priest in Italy who said that Covid jabs contained the cells of aborted embryos has died of Covid.

Anti-vax Italian priest, 51-year-old Don Paolo Romeo, has died from Covid after previously saying the jabs contain the cells of aborted embryos. Romeo was a parish priest at Santo Stefano Abbey in Genoa, northern Italy.

He spent a month in hospital after contracting the virus and has now died of complications.

Before his death, Romeo endorsed the conservative beliefs of followers of French Catholic archbishop Marcel François Marie Joseph Lefebvre, including that some Covid vaccines were made from the cells of aborted embryos.

The Santo Stefano Abbey wrote a tribute to him on Facebook which read: “Today our beloved Don Paolo has risen to Heaven surrounded by the affection of his relative and the prayer of all his faithful.”

“May the Lord reward him for all the good he has done here on this earth and may he forgive his shortcomings even if there were any. “

“Let us remember Don Paolo with these words of Saint Paolo the apostle, whom he loved: ‘I fought the good battle, I finished my race, I kept my faith.’”

“‘Now I only have the crown of righteousness that the Lord, the righteous judge, will deliver me on that day; and not only to me, but also to all those who eagerly wait for his manifestation’.”

His death came on the same day an elderly anti-vax couple also died from Covid within half an hour of each other at a hospital in Verona.

On Monday, another Italian anti-vaxxer aged just 28 died of the virus after he removed his oxygen mask and insisted he did not have Covid, despite doctors immediately recognising the severity of the man’s condition when he arrived at Santa Maria Goretti Hospital in Latina, south of Rome.

Alessio D’Amato, the councillor for health in the Lazio Region, has urged young people to get their vaccinations, highlighting the 28-year-old’s death.

“Covid also hits young people hard. vaccination is important,” he told a news outlet.

A 28-year-old pregnant anti-vaxxer also died in Rome on January 21. She was reportedly 31 weeks pregnant and had not been vaccinated.

A number of anti-vaxxers in Italy have hit the news throughout the pandemic.

