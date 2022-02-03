WATCH: Rescue efforts continue for 5-year-old boy trapped down well for two days

Rescue efforts to save a 5-year-old boy trapped down a well are ongoing in the Moroccan town of Chaouen.

The rescue efforts to save a 5-year-old boy who fell down a 32 metre deep well in the Moroccan town of Chaouen on Tuesday, February 1, have continued all night and during the morning of today.

At the moment, it has not been possible to access the cavity where the young boy is located.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The child is still alive,” explained witnesses present at the scene this morning, who added that machines continue to dig parallel to the well to reach its depth and, from there, access the bottom of it to rescue the boy who has been trapped for 43 hours.

Three bulldozers have been working for more than 30 hours to reach the well where the child fell, located next to the family home in the town of Ighran, about 70 kilometres east of Chauen.

Pensamos en #Rayan y sus padres, esperando nuevas noticias sobre el continuo y complejo operativo de rescate, que Dios lleve esta dolorosa experiencia a un final feliz#Save_Rayan #salvar_a_Rayan#انقذوا_ريان pic.twitter.com/T8CEsPTTuF

— مغترب 2 (@moughtrib) February 2, 2022

The witnesses stressed that Moroccan troops provided oxygen and sugar water for the boy to keep him alive as they continue with the rescue.

Last night, a volunteer attempted to go down to the well supported by a rope but got stuck on the way, since it is a very narrow cavity.

This event is raising a lot of expectations in Morocco, where social networks have been filled with photos, messages of solidarity and hashtags of “save Rayan.”

His parents have been at the scene all night and dozens of neighbours have also arrived, videos on social media show.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.