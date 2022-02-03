Boy, 2, dies and injured woman rushed to hospital after police surround home

A two-year-old boy has died and an injured woman is in hospital after police rushed to a home in the town of Guisborough. The child was rushed to hospital after officers responded to a report of concerns for safety at 10.07 am on Wednesday 2 February.

He then sadly died at the hospital and his death is currently being treated as unexplained. The woman who has been treated for her injuries has not been named and is 39-years-old. Officers are still at the scene and detectives are carrying out investigations into the incident.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Hollingsworth said: “ Our thoughts are with the boy’s family and their loss is beyond comprehension. Specially trained officers are supporting them at this time.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We know hearing of this incident will be upsetting for many local people and we want to reassure the community that a dedicated team of detectives are carrying out extensive enquiries. Officers remain in the local area.”

A spokesman for the Great North Air Ambulance Service said: “The Great North Air Ambulance Service was called to Guisborough shortly before 10 am. We had a doctor and paramedic on scene after a seven-minute flight. Our team accompanied one injured woman to hospital by road with the North East Ambulance Service.”

Anyone who believes they may have information that will assist detectives in the enquiries is asked to call 101, reference 018350.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.