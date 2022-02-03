Breaking: Russia planning fake graphic video of ‘corpses and explosions’ as pretext to invade Ukraine, US claims

The US has intelligence suggesting that Russia has prepared a false pretext to invade Ukraine using a ‘graphic’ video that would show a fake attack against Russia, according to senior administration officials.

In the US report, the Russian government and intelligence services have a plan to produce the propaganda video that will show a series of graphic scenes, including “staged false explosions with corpses, actors depicting mourners and images of destroyed locations and military equipment”.

Officials believe Russia has already cast the actors that will be involved in the graphic video and that the military attacking items will be made to look like they belonged to Ukraine or an allied nation.

Details of the plan have been declassified by US intelligence and are expected to be revealed Thursday 3 February by the Biden administration, the Washington Post first reported.

The alleged operation the US plans to expose would involve broadcasting images of civilian casualties in eastern Ukraine, and possibly over the border in Russia in the hopes of creating outrage against the Ukrainian government. It’s unclear if the casualties would be real or faked in the graphic video.

This is a breaking news story, we will update as soon as we have more.

