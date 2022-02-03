Breaking: Paul Givan: Northern Ireland First Minister resigns

Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan has announced his resignation.

Paul Givan said: “Today marks the end of what has been the privilege of my lifetime – to serve as the First Minister of Northern Ireland.

“When I first entered the Assembly 12 years ago, I never expected to have the opportunity to lead the government and serve the people of Northern Ireland as first minister.

“Holding this office is one that comes with a heavy responsibility and I have often felt the weight of this burden, to do what is right for all our people.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It is understood senior DUP figures met on Thursday 3 February to confirm the timing of Mr Givan’s resignation statement. He had been in post for just over eight months.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis described Mr Givan’s decision to resign as “extremely disappointing”. In a statement, Mr Lewis said: “I urge them to reinstate the First Minister immediately to ensure the necessary delivery of public services for the citizens of Northern Ireland.”

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots ordered a halt to agri-food checks at Northern Ireland ports.

Mr Givan’s resignation is part of the DUP’s protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol – part of the Brexit deal which was agreed by both sides and is designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Paul Givan told reporters: “Our institutions are being tested once again, and the delicate balance created by the Belfast and St Andrew’s agreements has been impacted by the agreement made by the United Kingdom government and the European Union which created the Northern Ireland protocol.

“The consent principle is a cornerstone of the Belfast Agreement and it is my earnest desire that all sections of the community will soon be able to give consent to the restoration of a fully functioning executive, through a resolution to the issues that have regrettably brought us to this point.”

Speaking after Mr Givan’s resignation, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the Northern Ireland Protocol “represents an existential threat to the future of Northern Ireland’s place within the Union”.

Irish premier Michael Martin said he was “deeply concerned” after Mr Givan’s resignation, which he described as “a very damaging move”.

“The protocol is part of an international treaty agreed and ratified by the UK and EU, to protect the Good Friday Agreement in all its dimensions,” his spokesperson said.

“The UK has an obligation under international law, and under its own domestic law, to ensure it meets is obligations under the protocol.”

The spokesperson added that Mr Martin has urged the DUP “to return to full engagement with all institutions of the Good Friday Agreement and avoid any action that could damage peace and stability in Northern Ireland”.

Mr Givan’s departure automatically removes Sinn Fein deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill from office as Northern Ireland’s power-sharing arrangements mean the roles of first and deputy first ministers are a joint office shared between the two largest parties at Stormont.

It is believed other ministers in the administration will stay in place to oversee their departments.

But the executive will be unable to make any significant decisions – such as agreeing the three-year-budget spending plan which is currently under public consultation.

Sinn Fein had called for an early election at Stormont in response to reports of the DUP first minister’s imminent departure.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.