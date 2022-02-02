Whoopi Goldberg suspended over Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg suspended from US talk show over Holocaust comments.

ABC News has decided to suspend Whoopi Goldberg from presenting the US talk show The View for the space of two weeks. The decision was made after her “wrong and hurtful” Holocaust comments.

The president of ABC News Kim Godwin hopes that the two-week suspension will give Goldberg time to “reflect and learn about the impact of her comments”.

Godwin took to social media and said: “Effective immediately I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks following her wrong and hurtful comments.

“While Whoopi has apologised, I have asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.

“The entire ABC News organisation stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

Speaking about the Holocaust Goldberg had originally said: “Let’s be truthful, the Holocaust isn’t about race, it’s not.”

“It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about. These are two groups of white people.”

Her comments were heavily criticised and have resulted in her suspension. Goldberg has apologised. She stated: “On today’s show I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man’. I should have said it is about both.

“As Jonathan Greenblatt from of the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race’. I stand corrected.

“The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never (waver). I am sorry for the hurt I have caused.

“Written with my sincerest apologies. Whoopi Goldberg.”

