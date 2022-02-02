Popular Valencian poet Fina Cardona passes away aged 65.

FINA CARDONA, a popular Valencian poet, has passed away at the Peset Hospital, Valencia aged 65 on Wednesday, February 2 after a long battle with cancer.

Despite not leaving extensive work, Fina Cardona Bosch left a deep imprint on the Valencian poetry scene after publishing her first collection of poems, Plouen Pigues, in 1978, which many considered to be a revolutionary work because of its modern twist. The book of poems was also prefaced by another Valencian poetry giant, Vicent Andrés Estellés.

A few years later, Cardona’s second collection of poems, Pessigolles de Palmera (1981), was published, this time with a prologue written by María del Mar Bonet, the Spanish singer from the island of Majorca.

In addition to her literary career, the poet also worked as a screenwriter and collaborator, among others, for Canal 9 Ràdio. In recent years she wrote a weekly column in Valencia Plaza. She published the Culturplaza every Sunday for almost five years before taking a well-deserved break in July 2021.

She studied Geography and History at the University of Valencia and worked as a secondary school teacher of Language and Literature at the IES Ramon Llull in València.

Many people took to social media to pay their respects for the poet, with one user writing: “Fina Cardona Bosch – Educated, intelligent, rabidly modern. A free woman, a character, an accomplice. Rest, my friend.”

“Today is a very sad day because Fina Cardona, a great writer and endearing person, has died. We will miss her. Rest in peace,” said another.

