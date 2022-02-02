Young vaccinated model has both legs amputated due to Covid complications.

A YOUNG aspiring model, who is double vaccinated, has sadly had both of her legs amputated due to Covid complications. The young woman nearly died multiple times after developing myocarditis and suffering a heart attack.

Claire Bridges, 20, was admitted to Tampa General Hospital on Sunday, January 16, with severe leg pain and Covid. After getting the vaccine she developed myocarditis, rhabdomyolysis, mild pneumonia, cyanosis, and acidosis, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help with Bridge’s medical expenses.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Yes, she was vaccinated! She was then diagnosed with Covid Myocarditis, Rhabdomyolysis, mild pneumonia, Cyanotic, and had Acidosis. Obviously, she was very sick and weak. A few hours later, the ICU doctor called Wayne [her father] and said her heart had stopped and they were administrating CPR,” the page read.

According to local media reports, Claire had gotten the Covid vaccine because she had an underlying heart condition, but despite having both vaccines and booster she still caught Covid.

Local TV news station, WFLA said: “Over the span of an hour and a half, the 20-year-old had to be revived two more times. Doctors and surgeons worked together to come up with the next course of action for her heart and other organs.

“The next morning, she was placed on a Tandem Heart and additional life support. And only a few hours later, she was placed on continuous dialysis because of her failing kidneys.

“While all of this was going on, pressure was building in her legs, not allowing blood to flow. Ultimately, it was decided the damage to her legs was too severe and irreversible – they needed to be amputated. Both her legs were surgically removed,” the report concluded.

Following the amputation, Wayne on Facebook: “When the moment came to let her know about losing her legs the doctor handled it beautifully but held nothing back. Claire whispered ‘I want Bionic legs‘ and smiled.”

Bridges’ best friend and roommate, Heather Valdes, noted that “Claire is just a positive ray of light and she’s a wonderful woman.”

“I think she’s going to make the best out of this and have many opportunities to come into her life,” Valdes said. “Just take [COVID] seriously and realise it is not a joke.”

Two different GoFundMe pages were created to help with medical and living expenses.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.