UK: Over the counter hormone replacement therapy

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could shortly be available over the counter, depending on the outcome of a Department of Health and Social Care consultation.

HRT is used by millions of women during menopause, the drug being used to offset the symptoms that for many severely impacts the quality of life.

The intention is to reclassify the medication to allow women to obtain the tablets without a prescription from a pharmacy, however it is not known at this stage exactly which HRT product will be part of the proposal.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We understand that for some women menopause symptoms can have a significant impact on their quality of life, and we are committed to improving the care and support they receive.

“That’s why we’re developing the first ever government-led Women’s Health Strategy, informed by women’s lived experience.

“Menopause, including improving access to Hormone Replacement Therapy, will be a priority under the Strategy.”

The Government recently made moves to increase the accessibility of the medication and in October it was announced that the cost of repeat prescriptions for HRT would be significantly reduced in England.

Over the counter hormone replacement will come as a godsend for many who currently are reliant on trips to the doctor to continue the treatment.

