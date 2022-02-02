Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces Black History Month and gets trolled over Blackface.

CANADA’S PM Justin Trudeau has had an eventful 24 hours or so after he announces the start of Black History Month, calls Canadian Truckers racist… and then gets mercilessly trolled over his own Blackface past.

Justin Trudeau does not appear to enjoy a quiet life, despite his recent spell in self-isolation and that has become apparent with his latest series of social media/ media updates.

As Canada’s PM welcomed in the start of Black History Month with a tweet, several old pictures resurfaced of the 50-year-old with his face painted black.

On February 1, Trudeau said: “Today marks the start of Black History Month. It is a time to honour the legacy of Black Canadians, past and present, and to recognise and celebrate the significant contributions they continue to make to our country.”

This #BlackHistoryMonth, let’s celebrate the important work of Black Canadians, who have helped build and shape our country – and let’s keep working to create a better and more inclusive Canada.https://t.co/yI4vZEdoLt

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 1, 2022

“As we mark the start of Black History Month and celebrate the legacy and incredible contributions of Black Canadians, let’s also recommit to the work still ahead to end anti-Black racism — and to fight discrimination in all of its forms,” Canada’s Liberal Party added.

As we mark the start of Black History Month and celebrate the legacy and incredible contributions of Black Canadians, let’s also recommit to the work still ahead to end anti-Black racism — and to fight discrimination in all of its forms. https://t.co/kIAFGLwwLn — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) February 1, 2022

Social media users jumped on the tweets, posting photos of Trudeau dressed in brownface and blackface.

THIS IS TRUDEAU IN BLACKFACE….and he calls us racist. pic.twitter.com/cEdJPtd7mD — Stacy Que2 (@Que2Stacy) January 31, 2022

blackface enthusiast justin trudeau is the biggest clown on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/SaRaOqb4WX — Liberal Hivemind (@LiberalHivemind) January 29, 2022

Despite the conflict of announcing Black History Month with past images of Blackface flooding social media, the majority of Twitter users called the PM a hypocrite for calling the Canadian truckers in Ottawa racist.

In a tweet, Trudeau wrote on February 2: “Today in the House, Members of Parliament unanimously condemned the antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Black racism, homophobia, and transphobia that we’ve seen on display in Ottawa over the past number of days. Together, let’s keep working to make Canada more inclusive.”

Today in the House, Members of Parliament unanimously condemned the antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Black racism, homophobia, and transphobia that we’ve seen on display in Ottawa over the past number of days. Together, let’s keep working to make Canada more inclusive. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 1, 2022

One user replied by stating: “You wore blackface. More than once.”

When the images and videos were unearthed in 2019, Trudeau explained that “it was something that I didn’t think was racist at the time, but now I recognise, it was something racist to do.”

Furthermore, members of Trudeau’s government refused to give unanimous consent to a Conservative motion condemning the use of blackface – with one Canadian MP calling out the PM for his multiple uses of Blackface.

“I do get very defensive of Canadians who are outside today. Patriotic, peace loving Canadians who are called misogynist and racist by the prime minister,” Conservative Member of Parliament Candice Bergen told the House of Commons.

“So again, I will ask the prime minister, who may I remind this House, wore blackface on more times than he can remember. Apologise to the peace-loving, patriotic Canadians who are outside right now,” Bergen continued.

SAVAGE Canadian Conservative Leader Puts Final NAIL in Trudeau's Coffin in Parliament… in Front of the Whole World pic.twitter.com/5sbNLBFdDt — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 1, 2022

