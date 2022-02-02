Tripadvisor Reaches One Billion Tips

Tripadvisor has reached one billion Tips, with Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia the world’s most-reviewed attraction.

Ever posted a review on Tripadvisor? If so, it’s one in a billion. The travel guidance platform yesterday announced it had reached the historic milestone of billion contributions, thanks to a worldwide community of travellers with something to say.

And, says Tripadvisor, their most reviewed tourist attraction on the planet is Barcelona’s Basilica de la Sagrada Familia, which has received over 164,000 posts. In total, Tripadvisor has 29246458 reviews of hotels, attractions, and restaurants in Spain.

Other destinations have inspired travellers to contribute:

Pasteis de Belem in Lisbon, Portugal, is the ‘most-reviewed restaurant’ in the world (though technically it’s a cake shop famed for those eggy tarts) with over 52,600 reviews.

Luxor Hotel & Casino, not in Egypt but Las Vegas, Nevada, is the most-reviewed accommodation, with over 48,000 reviews.

The longest English language review ever written on Tripadvisor is a novela-length 17,241 words written by @The_Budges about a stay at Cuba’s Hotel Playa Pesquero Resort.

You may want to look elsewhere for fine-dining recommendations – the three most-mentioned dishes in restaurant reviews are Pizza (10,400,980 mentions), Pie (8,467,574 mentions) and Salad (7,374,595 mentions).

And if you find the pictures useful, thank @PaoloRiccardoCarrara from Rome who has so far posted 313,651 photos.

The bad reviews are usually more entertaining than the good. Among Tripadvisor’s favourites are ones for England’s Stonehenge (“Why people come from all around the world to see a pile of stones, I will never understand.”, New York’s Empire State Building (“Building is too tall, meaning I felt sick as heights aren’t my favourite thing.”) and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge: (“First off, it is not golden in any way – it’s an ugly brown colour…”).

The first-ever Tripadvisor review was posted in August 2004; half of the billion reviews have come in the last five years, despite the recent travel restrictions.

