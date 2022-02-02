Tip-off: Whistleblower blows the lid off unlicensed hotels in Spain’s Benidorm. The Valencian Anti-Fraud Agency has stepped in.

During Benidorm Fest the most famous resort in Alicante reached a hotel occupancy of 68 per cent. It appears though that potentially 9 hotel establishments do not have their licences in order.

According to the Valencian Anti-Fraud Agency (AVA), irregularities have been discovered in numerous licences. The agency commented: “There are hotel facilities that are developing their activity without having the required licenses.” The anti-fraud agency had been alerted by a tip-off from a whistleblower.

The anti-fraud agency headed by Joan Llinares has highlighted that: “illegal competitors, acting without a licence and without being subject to the legal system, is detrimental to competition for hotels that comply with the regulations”.

A lack of licences also “affects the public safety and health” of Benidorm residents and any “potential users and customers.” This is bad news for a town which is an “international tourist reference”.

The AVA reported that back in 2016 around 24 hotels had been discovered without the “instrument of environmental administrative intervention that would enable them to carry out their hotel activity.” Some of these establishments though had been allowed to open by the council.

Not having the correct licenses can have potentially serious consequences. The latest AVA report commented that it: “is not a mere formality”.

“It is about verifying that the hotel facilities meet the requirements of the applicable regulations such as fire protection measures, accessibility requirements, prevention and control of disease, environmental aspects relating to noise, vibration, heat, odours and discharges to the municipal sewage system.”

Due to the investigation, some hotels could be closed.

