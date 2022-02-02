Spend a romantic St Valentine’s Day in Cabopino Port

Cabopino Port is the perfect place to go for a romantic St Valentine’s Day experience



The Costa del Sol has a very long coastline, with a huge selection of lovely towns, and whitewashed villages to choose from when deciding to go out for an evening. Probably one of the most special nights of the year, for the great romanticists, is that of St Valentine’s.

This famous date for lovers is barely one month away, so if you are planning on taking a loved one out for a romantic evening, and maybe even contemplating a marriage proposal, you had better start planning. That is, of course, unless you have already got everything arranged for Cupid‘s annual celebration.

It is hard to pinpoint just one particular location out of such a vast selection, but from a personal point of view, I love the beautiful little port of Cabopino. Many strangers could well drive straight past this gem and not even know it exists, as the port is not really visible from the motorway. It is located just inside the boundaries of Marbella municipality.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In February, parking is not going to be a problem. Once you enter the port, if you have never been before, prepare to be stunned by the instant appeal of this Mediterranean-style marina. It is a naturally sheltered harbour, and is very compact, but, we all know the old saying about the best things coming in small packages.

As Valentine’s is on a Monday this year, a lot of places might be having their celebration night on Saturday 12, as opposed to on the actual Monday 14th.

If you plan to make a day of it, which you should do really, there are hotels in the surrounding area, making it easy to spend the day in Cabopino, go back to the hotel, freshen up, and head back down for the evening, when it transforms into a heaven for lovers of fine dining.

During the daytime, there are some splendid beach bars – or chiringuitos – to choose from, all within the confines of the marina, or, just a short walk away. They are perfect for whiling away an afternoon – weather pending of course – and the sandy beach in this part of the coast is many kilometres long, and wide, with a sea that is normally peaceful.

Some of the beach bars have live music during the afternoons as well, but it is advisable to call ahead and check, to avoid disappointment.

Just outside the port, on the opposite side of the motorway, you have one of the famous Da Bruno establishments. Da Bruno Cabopino will have a pre-St Valentine’s celebration on Saturday, February 12, featuring live music with ‘Chill & Go’.

On Monday 14, they will offer a special night with live music. You can find full information on Da Bruno Cabopino here.

Inside the marina, you have the beautiful La Despensa restaurant. On Saturday 12, as a pre-Valentine’s party, they will have live music from Tony Capo.

Tel: 952 837 490. Check out what La Despensa has to offer.

A little bit about Cupid



Did you know who Cupid was? In classical mythology, Cupid (meaning “passionate desire”) is the god of desire, erotic love, attraction, and affection. He is often portrayed as the son of the love goddess Venus and the god of war Mars. He is also known in Latin as Amor (Love). His Greek counterpart is Eros.

St Valentine’s Day originated as a Christian feast day, honoring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine, and, through later folk traditions, it has become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.