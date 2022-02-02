Spain welcomed 52 million less tourists than before the pandemic

The pandemic has had a devastating effect on Spain’s tourism industry with 52 million less tourists welcomed to the country in 2021, than in 2019.

Data published this Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), shows a strong rebound with the number of tourists registered in 2021 up by 64.4 percent on 2020.

However it remained a bleak year for those in the tourism trade with the number of visitors 62.7% lower than in 2019, before the pandemic. That’s 52 million fewer tourists.

Tourist expenditure skyrocketed last year with visitors to Spain last spending 76% more than they did in 2020, reaching 34,816 million euros. However, compared to 2019, the expenditure made by foreign tourists in 2021 was 62.1% lower.

Although expenditure is up, the numbers are far worse when adjusted for inflation particularly when the input costs faced by tourism businesses have risen by their highest amount in decades.

In December last year, Spain received the visit of 2.9 million international tourists, more than four times more than in the same month of 2020. These tourists spent 3,542 million euros, five times higher than the corresponding month in 2020.

Forecasts suggest that the sector will recover quickly as Covid-19 related restrictions abate, that an increasing number of tourists will be welcomed as life returns to normal. However they also point out that recovery will be mixed.

