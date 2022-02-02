Shock as human remains discovered in woodland identified

Shock as human remains discovered in Bolton woodland are identified.

The remains that were discovered at Bolton nature reserve have been identified as belonging to a man who went missing more than five years ago. The remains were discovered on Monday, January 24.

On Monday afternoon police were called into an area near Aspinall Way, Future Park, Horwich. The bones have now been formally identified as belonging to James Hodgkiss from Bolton.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



James had been reported missing and was last seen in early August 2016. At the time of the disappearance, a missing person investigation was launched and searches were carried out.

Specialist officers are supporting James’ family and it is believed that no suspicious circumstances are involved in the death.

Paul Rollinson Detective Chief Inspector of GMP’s Bolton district commented on the death: “Our thoughts go out to James’ family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We would now ask that their privacy be respected as they come to terms with this news.”

He went on to add: “At the time of James’ disappearance, an extensive missing person investigation was launched, with a number of searches carried out, as well as extensive financial, CCTV, and social media enquiries undertaken.

“Sadly, this is not the news that many will have hoped for.

“However, our investigation will continue to establish the full circumstances and provide the answers his family is looking for.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.