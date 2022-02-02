Senior Russian diplomat calls British diplomacy worthless

Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador says he doesn’t trust British diplomacy calling it “absolutely worthless”, as Boris Johnson prepares to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, told Sky News: “There is always room for diplomacy, but frankly, we don’t trust British diplomacy. I think in recent years British diplomacy has shown that it is absolutely worthless.

“I really don’t want to offend anybody, especially my good friends, British diplomats, but really, the results are nothing to boast about.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister is preparing to have a telephone conversation with President Putin after the talks were postponed. He is due to continue in a bid to find a diplomatic solution to the situation on the Ukrainian border, where US intelligence estimates 130,000 troops have massed.

But Mr Polyanskiy says the situation is being overblown by the West. “Now it’s already 130,000,” he said. “I see that inflation is very high these days, it was 100,000 yesterday.

“I don’t know where they take these figures from and we have absolutely no trust in the intelligence data from the US and from the UK.

“I think this is the same intelligence that claims that Saddam Hussein possesses the weapons of mass destruction. The hysteria doesn’t stop, it’s absolutely happening in the heads of Western politicians and not really on the ground.”

The ongoing standoff has led to US President Joe Biden saying that trying to predict President Putin’s motives is like “reading tea leaves” and that even his own deputies don’t know what his plans are. But Mr Polyanskiy says the US and its allies are wilfully “blind” to his intentions.

“If you close your eyes, of course, it’s difficult to read anything,” he said. “You will not be able to read any book with your eyes closed. It’s up to our American friends, whether to open these eyes or to remain comfortably numb.”

The door to diplomacy is still open say the US but first, tensions must be calmed. “We are ready if the Russians are willing to continue down the path of diplomacy and dialogue in good faith,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said, “but, if it is to be effective, has to take place in the context of de-escalation.

“We are equally ready, however, if the Russians determine that they are set on the path of further and renewed aggression.”

With Johnson focused on trying to stay Prime Minister the Senior Russian diplomat’s comments that British diplomacy was worthless may do little to help his case, however if he is successful it could very save his career.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.