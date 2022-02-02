BREAKING: RAF jets scrambled to intercept unknown aircraft.

BREAKING NEWS – RAF jets in Lossiemouth have been scrambled as they look to intercept an unknown aircraft on Wednesday, February 2. The fighter planes were launched in a ‘Quick Reaction Alert’ mission.

Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a Voyager Tanker from RAF Brize Norton, have launched against the aircraft which is approaching the “UK area of interest”.

An RAF spokesperson told the Mirror: “Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a Voyager Tanker from RAF Brize Norton, have been launched against unidentified aircraft approaching the UK area of interest.

“We will not be offering any additional detail on this ongoing operation until complete,” they added.

According to UK Defence Journal editor, George Allison, the Voyager tanker is squawking ‘1321’ (squawking just means that the aircraft is transmitting a transponder code), this transponder code means that the aircraft is conducting a NATO air policing mission, a mission “which aims to preserve the security of Alliance airspace”.

Allison said that an open-source intelligence specialist had confirmed that at least three bombers are in the air with the support of three tankers and an A-50 AWACS aircraft.

Originally Allison reported that Portuguese F-16s were also seen launching from Lossiemouth but it is understood they are not involved and are headed for Iceland.

A ‘Quick Reaction Alert’ mission is launched if a threat is deemed sufficient enough from information collated from “radar sites across the UK and from civilian air traffic and intelligence agencies” by the National Air Defence Operations Centre (NADOC) at RAF Air Command, High Wycombe.

“They decide the threat is sufficient to scramble Typhoon jets and pass the order to to the Control and Reporting Centres (CRCs) at RAF Scampton and RAF Boulmer. The CRCs have direct contact with the pilots at RAF Lossiemouth and pass on the scramble message. Pilots at RAF Coningsby are ordered to standby in the cockpits of their Typhoons. RAF Coningsby is the second QRA station in the UK,” the protocol reads.

