Paddy McGuinness reveals surgery details. He had been waiting six months to go under the knife.

The Top Gear star revealed that he has finally undergone surgery to fix his knee. Speaking of the surgery Paddy said it was “such a relief.”

Paddy took to Instagram to reveal details to his fans. The 48-year-old comedian explained how he had badly hurt his knee last year. He revealed: “Finally got my knee operation done! Been managing with it for 6 months, such a relief to finally get it sorted.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Few days rest now, then we get this puppy moving! I had a torn lateral meniscus, along with a blue surgical sock. Both were removed successfully.”

Paddy’s friends encouraged him with the recovery process. One person said: “Had the same op 3 years ago, knees been awesome since, make sure you do your exercises and all will be perfect!”

A fan said: “Literally had the same op done on the same day… different leg! Get well soon.”

One person simply said: “Wishing you a quick recovery.”

Paddy updated fans and commented: “Been in hospital for a knee op, thought I’d use the time to catch up on Ozark,”

“PS. I’m still slightly sedated.”

Paddy and wife Christine recently brought fans to tears as they appeared on TV and revealed details about their family life.

One fan stated: “Just watching this and thank you, Paddy and Christine. Tears are coming out because my wife and I have a son who has autism, and he is five – everything you are saying is our life every day.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.