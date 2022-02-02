NEW homes for five lucky families in Palma Mallorca who were presented with the keys to public housing units in the historic centre of the city by the President of the Balearic Government on January 31.

Those lucky enough to have been selected are four single-parent families, all women with one or two daughters and one family comprising an elderly couple and their daughter who has a disability.

Each family will pay a rent appropriate to their financial situation in amounts ranging from €129 to €364 with the amounts adjusted to their actual income so that no-one will pay more than 30 per cent of their income in rent.

During the keynote ceremony, the president emphasised that days like this “are moments that justify a whole political task” and that, although “we are aware that many people are left without access to housing and we will continue to work hard for them “, the Government” has been working for more than six years for a housing policy that makes it possible for the right to housing recognised by the Constitution to be a reality and not just a statement “.

President Armengol also thanked the Palma Council for the transfer of the plot where this development was built.

